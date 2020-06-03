



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Are you looking for ways to keep your kids learning over the summer months? Virtual camps are popping up to keep your students engaged.

The impact of COVID-19 on our students has been extensive and has already trickled into the summer months as many camps have been canceled.

“A lot of young people have been out of school for two months and that going into the summer I think is creating more and more issues for families,” Shaun McAlmount, President Career Learning Solutions K12, said.

That’s why California’s Destinations Career Academy, a tuition-free, online school, is hosting free summer camps for students across the state.

“So we’ve got coding that’s related to sports and games, we’ve got virtual reality camps and also introductions to business, IT and healthcare careers,” McAlmount said.

The courses are 100% virtual, and target high-school-aged students. In addition to learning valuable skills, students can walk away with transferrable school credit as well.

“They’ll be learning some real great skills that will not only help them now and will be interesting today, but gets them on a path to understand coding programming and some real valuable skills for their long-term careers,” McAlmount said.

Organizers say while students won’t get to be physically together in the classroom for a while, they will be connected. And the hope is they’ll be ready to hit the ground running come fall and beyond.

“Early exploration of these fast-moving careers and related skills can only benefit young people today and for the future,” he said.

The first of the free summer camps start at the end of June. To register your student, head to destinationsacademy.com