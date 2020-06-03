



STOCKTON (CBS13) — Surveillance photos have been released of the people who broke into and looted stores at the Weberstown Mall over the weekend.

The incident happened early Sunday afternoon amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

Stockton police say a group of people broke the glass doors of the Weberstown Mall, which had closed over concerns about unrest, to get inside.

The group then took shoe boxes and other merchandise from stores inside the mall. The looters then ran out of the mall.

While protests have remained largely peaceful in Stockton, the city has not been immune from the looters who have been taking advantage of the unrest. Police have already arrested several suspected looters and vandals after the weekend’s incidents, including a boy as young as 10 accused of breaking windows at the Sherwood Mall on Sunday.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8597 or Stockton Crime Stoppers. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000.