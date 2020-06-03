



WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento suspended its citywide curfew Wednesday.

In a press release, the city said they expect to reinstate the curfew with modified hours on Friday. Instead of running from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m., the release said the expected new curfew hours will be from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. through the weekend.

The curfew will be evaluated each day, the release said.

It first went into effect after an emergency city council meeting Monday, in response to break-ins Sunday night at the Target in Southport Town Center as well as vandalism along the West Sacramento river walk trail and near the Tower Bridge.

Emergency health care providers, law enforcement, firefighters, individuals traveling to and from work, and media representatives are exempt from the curfew.

Across the river, the city of Sacramento has extended its curfew through the weekend. The National Guard will also stay in place through the weekend, the city says. After the weekend, city leaders say they will re-evaluate the situation.

At least 50 people were arrested after the curfew went into effect Monday night and 24 were arrested Tuesday.

Police say there were no reports of looting or damage to property after Tuesday night’s protest came to an end.