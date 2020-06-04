



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s a social media boom for black-owned businesses, Sacrametans are pushing to support these businesses more than ever right now.

At Tori’s Place in Del Paso Heights, the building itself may be small, but inside, the love Victoria Haggins has for her craft is immeasurable.

“When I see people smiling, it makes me happy,” Haggins said.

These last few days, she says, business has been booming. She’s seen an uptick in sales as recent events have people pushing to support black-owned businesses like hers in the community.

“I hope it doesn’t fizzle out,” Haggins said. “I really want us to support one another through the good and the bad.”

It is support that business leaders like Jay King, president of the California Black Chamber of Commerce, say they enjoy seeing for businesses often under-represented in the community.

“Businesses are so small they’re called micro-businesses,” King said. Supporting these businesses is crucial, he says.

READ: Reading About Race: Sales Skyrocket For Books Discussing Race Relations

“We should show that community how loved they are. Because 2.3 million African Americans in the state of California spend $96 billion a year,” King said. “You want to watch your economy go south? Don’t save that community.”

Saving it, many agree, starts with talking to each other.

“We’re humans, period,” said Rob Archie, one of the owners at Urban Roots Brewing Co. in Sacramento said. “There shouldn’t be a question about supporting diversity.”

Archie closed his restaurants for a few hours Thursday. Rather than serving meals, he used his space to host race-related conversations.

“Let them know that not only do we hear you,” Archie said. “we’re going to take time to talk to each other and learn as much as we can.”

These are ideals Haggins can get behind too, not stirring the pot with controversy, but rather with her own secret ingredient.

“If we could just get out there and love more,” Haggins said. “I think the world would be a better place.”

The California Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting a fundraiser to support these African-American owned small businesses, but King says he would also love to see the City of Sacramento and Sacramento County step up to help even more.