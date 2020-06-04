MODESTO (CBS13) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and murder after a woman was found dead in Modesto on Wednesday.

Modesto police say they responded to a home along the 2700 block of Barcelona Drive around 2 p.m. to investigate a suspicious circumstance report. At the scene, a 28-year-old woman was found dead inside.

Detectives started investigating immediately and eventually arrested 25-year-old Modesto resident Quyen Tran in connection to the woman’s death.

Update: Death Investigation Upgraded to Homicide On Wednesday, 06-03-20, at approximately 2pm, MPD Officers responded to a residence in the 2700 blk of Barcelona Dr. for a suspicious circumstance call. After officers arrived, they located a deceased 28yo female inside the home. pic.twitter.com/IVLPN396US — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) June 4, 2020

Police say Tran and the victim had a history of alleged domestic violence incidents.

Tran had also previously served time in prison for a domestic violence case in Stockton. That incident also involved the same victim found dead on Wednesday, Modesto police say.

The woman’s name is not being released at this point.

Tran has been booked into jail and is facing homicide and domestic violence charges. Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to call detectives at (209) 342-9162.