STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies in Stockton found a medieval-style mace weapon in the car of someone they arrested for assault Wednesday.
Fifty-six-year-old Eric Lopez had the cops called on him Wednesday morning after police say he hit someone with a walker and threatened his girlfriend. A “be on the lookout” bulletin and deputies found Lopez just before 4:30 p.m. off of Ben Holt Drive.
After he was taken into custody, the chain mace was discovered in his car, deputies said.
The victim who reported Lopez was injured but is expected to be okay.
Lopez was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing serious injury, burglary, criminal threats, and possession of a saps, or similar weapon.