ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Roseville Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect from Thursday morning.

The department said the collision happened just after 10:10 a.m. along eastbound Douglas Boulevard between Rocky Ridge Drive and Eureka Road.

The unidentified driver is accused of driving away from the scene down eastbound Douglas Boulevard after crashing into another car while switching lanes. No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000s silver Honda Accord with a sunroof and tinted windows.

roseville hit and run 1 (credit: Roseville PD)

roseville hit and run 2 (credit: Roseville PD)

roseville hit and run 3 (credit: Roseville PD)

Authorities said the driver’s side rear door on the suspect vehicle was significantly dented (possible preexisting damage) and there may be new damage to the front driver’s side.

Anyone with information relevant to the collision is asked to contact Roseville police.