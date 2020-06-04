



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Protesters are reportedly planning to protest outside of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s home later this week.

The mayor is aware of the protest, which is scheduled to happen Friday from 6-8 p.m., according to the mayor’s public information officer Mary Vellinga. Protesters are gathering in response to the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hand of Minnesota police officers. The event is called “8 Minutes 46 Seconds – Sit/Die-In.”

A statement from event organizers reads:

“8 MINUTES AND 46 SECONDS IS HOW LONG GEORGE FLOYD WAS PINNED DOWN BY HIS NECK “We will be having a sit in/die in by the home of one of our elected officials. “A curfew isnt going to fix this problem!

Calling in more violence from the National Guard isnt going to fix this problem! “SIR YOU ARE BRINGING MORE OF THE REASON WE ARE OUT HERE, TO THE PROBLEM “WHEN ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS STOP KILLING US!”

The mayor has not issued a statement regarding the protest, and Vellinga says he may not until the protest occurs.

Members of the Black Lives Matter movement held a similar protest in 2019 in front of Steinberg’s home. It was done to mark the anniversary of Darrell Richards, who was killed by Sacramento police in September 2018.