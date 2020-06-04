Comments
EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — A teenager was arrested Thursday after deputies pulled him over for traffic violations and reportedly found more than 330 fireworks in his vehicle.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped 18-year-old Sean Edwards for multiple vehicle code violations on St. Andrews Way.
Inside his vehicle, they found hundreds of mortar-style fireworks. The sheriff’s office said these fireworks are similar to what’s being used around the country to start damage and fires.
Edwards was arrested and deputies confiscated the fireworks.