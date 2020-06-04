EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Authorities are keeping an off-ramp closed through the weekend in El Dorado County over concerns about protests.
The east and westbound off-ramps from Highway 50 to Silva Parkway were closed earlier in the week.
#TrafficAlert UPDATE in #ElDoradoCounty: The west & eastbound off-ramps are CLOSED along U.S. Highway 50 @ Silva Parkway due to protests. The ramps are scheduled to reopen on Monday (June 8th) at 6 AM. @CountyElDorado pic.twitter.com/YrFxplnhT4
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 4, 2020
The sheriff’s office closed the off-ramps as part of their preparation for any civil unrest as protests over the death of Minnesota man George Floyd. The National Guard was also called upon to help secure the area.
On Thursday, Caltrans announced that the Silva Parkway ramps will be staying closed through the weekend.
The ramps are scheduled to reopen on Monday at 6 a.m.