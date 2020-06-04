



– Solano County authorities announced on Thursday that the countywide curfew that was instituted after looters struck several area businesses has been lifted.

Solano County Sheriff Thomas A. Ferrara said the curfew has expired as of 5 a.m. Thursday morning and clarified that the expiration of the countywide curfew is separate from citywide curfews.

The curfew and an emergency proclamation were both instituted on Tuesday following rioting and looting that occurred during protests of the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minnesota last week.

“To all of Solano County, Monday night was one of the most violent and chaotic nights in my 40 years of law enforcement,” Ferrara said in a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

NEW APP: Download the new and improved CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Ferrara said the emergency proclamation will remain in effect and another curfew can be imposed at a moment’s notice if needed.

“I want our businesses to open back up, our residents to be able to move around freely, and our community to protest peacefully should they choose to,” Ferrara said. “I want to thank all of you for your support and kind words during these trying times.”