STOCKTON (CBS13) — The bomb squad has been called out to the San Joaquin County courthouse after a report of a suspicious package.

According to Stockton police, the package was found taped to the front doors of the courthouse. The courthouse has been evacuated.

In a Facebook post, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the package has an anti-law enforcement message written on it.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as the assess the situation.

No other details were released.

This story will be updated. 

