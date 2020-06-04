Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The bomb squad has been called out to the San Joaquin County courthouse after a report of a suspicious package.
According to Stockton police, the package was found taped to the front doors of the courthouse. The courthouse has been evacuated.
In a Facebook post, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the package has an anti-law enforcement message written on it.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as the assess the situation.
No other details were released.
This story will be updated.