Comments
COLFAX (CBS13) — People who head up to the Sierra should never forget that it’s bear country up there.
Case in point: A hungry bear attracted to something inside someone’s car completely trashed the vehicle, a video from Placer County sheriff’s deputies shows.
The incident happened in Colfax earlier this week. Deputies responded to investigate a report of suspicious circumstances, but instead found a bear locked in a car.
Deputies broke out one of the car’s windows to get the bear out.
The bear eventually jumps out – leaving a completely torn up car behind.
Watch the video of the aftermath above.