Report: NBA Presents Players With Plan For Season RestartA person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season to the league's board of governors on Thursday.

Kings Sideline Announcer Grant Napear Parts Ways With Kings, KHTK After BLM TweetGrant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings and has been fired from his radio job at KHTK for controversial tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement.

NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On Challenge Cup: 'It's Extremely Exciting'The National Women's Soccer League Players Association vice president discussed the league's plans for return with the Challenge Cup.

Former Kings Player Matt Barnes: 'We Expect Nothing Less From A Closet Racist'; Grant Napear Placed On Leave For BLM TweetGrant Napear, the voice of the Sacramento Kings and co-host of a popular sports talk radio show, has been placed on administrative leave for a comment he tweeted about the Black Lives Matter movement.