Report: NBA Approves Plan To Restart SeasonThe NBA will restart with the top 22 teams playing a shortened regular season to determine seeding, followed by a 16-team playoff.

Russell Wilson: Colin Kaepernick Was 'Trying To Do The Right Thing' Through His ProtestsSeattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says he is "staggered" by events in the US in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd.

Report: NBA Presents Players With Plan For Season RestartA person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season to the league's board of governors on Thursday.

Kings Sideline Announcer Grant Napear Parts Ways With Kings, KHTK After BLM TweetGrant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings and has been fired from his radio job at KHTK for controversial tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement.