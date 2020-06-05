COLUSA (CBS13) – Health officials issued a notice on Friday warning of potential exposure to the coronavirus at the Colusa Casino Resort.

County officials said any person who visited the casino, which is located at 3770 State Highway 45, on June 1 between 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19. Casino management told CBS13 that two people who were in the casino at that time tested positive for coronavirus.

The casino held an official reopening on June 3 but said guests were able to visit on June 1-2 via invitation only.

Health officials urge anyone who visited the casino at that time to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches or sore throat.

Anyone who experiences these symptoms is encouraged to immediately contact their health providers.

No further details were released regarding the situation.