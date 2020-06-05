



– City officials announced on Friday that the curfew instituted in West Sacramento has been lifted.

The City said the curfew was lifted effective immediately and it would not be in effect through the weekend.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our residents and businesses during this week and encourage the public to remain vigilant,” the City said in a Facebook post.

Just over the river in Sacramento, city officials said the curfew would remain in effect through the weekend.

Curfews were instituted in several cities following riots and looting that unfolded during protests of the death of George Floyd nationwide.

Floyd was killed in police custody last week in Minneapolis after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over 8 minutes.

Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired and arrested following several days of protests.

Chauvin faces a second-degree murder charge and the other three officers face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.