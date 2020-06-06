Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four people were shot at a house party in South Sacramento on Saturday night, authorities said.
The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting was reported at 7:20 p.m. and happened along Gardendale Road.
The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time and police did not release any identifying information. Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an altercation at the party.
Sacramento police also said no arrests have been made and that the investigation remains under investigation.
No further details were released.