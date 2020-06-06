SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In downtown Sacramento, the crowd’s energy spoke for itself.

“It feels like a celebration because the curfew has ended,” Stevante Clark said. “People are ready to listen to music and have a good time.”

With no strict end in sight, protesters out as long as they’d like for the first time in days after Mayor Steinberg and the Sacramento city council voted unanimously to lift the curfew put in place to keep the peace.

But amid the celebrations, protesters were consistently reminded by protest leaders — this celebration can’t be a distraction.

Despite the dancing and music, the movement was still packed with raw emotion from protestors like Jasmine.

“We got a job to do, you guys,” Jasmine said. “We need to get off of our butts and do our job.”

On Saturday, thousands continued the call for an end to racial injustice, after George Floyd was killed at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

“He was the lighter to all the gasoline that’s been spread,” Rob Tyler, a protester said.

Some took different approaches by hopping the fence at the Capitol and coming face to face with law enforcement.

In a conversation with California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley, Chris Thomas passionately explained his issue with the current climate.

“When we see black people get killed over and over again,” Thomas said. “We feel like we’re losing over and over again.”

Stanley and other officers say they chose to use words not weapons to try and listen.

“We understand it,” Stanley said. “We want to be a part of the solution.”

Watching nearby, Fauche Coner fueled the fight for equality by advocating for the peace to continue.

“I’m just out here trying to spread the love and education and try to incite some real change,” Coner said.

Saturday night ended peacefully as protesters headed home shortly after 10 p.m.