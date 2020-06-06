Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Evacuations have been ordered as crews are battling a 150-acre fire near Vacaville on Saturday, according to the Cal Fire.
Officials said the Quail Fire is burning just north of Vacaville in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road.
Cal Fire said the fire is 0% contained and the evacuations are ordered for Quail Canyon Road from Pleasants Valley to Highway 128.
#QuailFire off of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, Southwest of Winters in Solano County is 150 acres. Evacuations are in progress. pic.twitter.com/1wSG1FIl6L
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 7, 2020
We will update you on this story as new information becomes available.