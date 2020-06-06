STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man arrested in Stockton is accused of strangling a woman during an argument and firing a gunshot at her before speeding away through red lights and stop signs with his three young children in the car, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department said Carlos Moreno, 33, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, child endangerment, resisting arrested, DUI, and multiple weapons charges.

Moreno is accused of chasing down the 38-year-old victim with a gun after the argument and firing off one shot that missed in the 2300 block of Dry Creek Way.

Police spotted Moreno speeding away from the scene and pulled him over. The department said Moreno’s three children – ages 9,7 and 3 – were in the vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Stockton police said Moreno headbutted the partition in the back of the patrol car several times until a cut formed on his head.

Moreno was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail after receiving medical treatment at a hospital. Police said they recovered a firearm at the scene, also.