



– Thousands of protestors marched for the second straight weekend across California’s state capital to protest the police brutality death of George Floyd.

On Saturday morning, demonstrators gathered in front of the Golden 1 Center before marching over to Caesar Chavez Park.

“I’m fighting for my son, I’m fighting for my daughter…everybody,” one person said.

The family-friendly peace march, organized by the Sacramento branch of the NAACP, brought out people of all different backgrounds, races and ages.

NEW APP: Download the new and improved CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg also spoke at the protest and announced that the citywide curfew that went into effect on Monday would be lifted as of 1 p.m. Saturday. The National Guard was also relieved fromt the area.

Public figures and pro athletes also attended, including former Golden State Warriors player Festus Ezeli.

“I’m a black man .. about the future,” Ezeli said.

Collectively, there was one goal.

“We are out here to make our voices heard … Sacramento community,” Jazmine Winn said.

As they marched, protestors chanted the names of George Floyd and other unarmed black men and women who have been killed by police.

At around 1:30 p.m., protesters headed again for the Capitol.

Throughout the afternoon, protesters hopped fences blocking the Capitol building coming face to face with law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.