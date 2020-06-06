Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – West Sacramento police said they are searching for a third suspect after three shots were fired into a home Saturday afternoon.
The West Sacramento Police Department said the shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. and happened in the area of Cummins Way and Kegle Drive.
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Authorities said three male suspects left the scene on foot. Police said they believe they have two suspects in custody who may be involved
Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact West Sacramento police.