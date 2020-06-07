SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Black and brown community members gathered in a solidarity march through the streets of Downtown Sacramento on Sunday, marking the tenth straight day of demonstrations in the city following the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The march began at approximately 4 p.m. as the crowds planned to move from Southside Park to Cesar Chavez Park.

The #BlackBrownShutItDown event aims to highlight mutual struggles like systemic racism, police brutality, prison and detention centers, poverty, and lack of access to healthcare and quality education.

Just before 6 p.m., marchers were seen heading down 9th Street.

Protests have unfolded for nearly two weeks now across the country as crowds responded to Floyd’s death.

On Saturday, Sacramento city officials lifted the curfew instituted as a result of rioting and looting that occurred during the first few days of protests in the city.

This is a developing story. Updates will come throughout the night.