SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department said officers made an arrest in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Sacramento on Friday evening.
Authorities said Joseph Yi, 26, was taken into custody on Sunday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a man who was found in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 26th Avenue.
Sacramento police said Yi was identified as the only suspect in the case.
Officers responded to the scene on Friday at around 5:45 p.m. and located the victim who was still alive at that point.
Despite lifesaving measures by responding Sacramento Fire Department personnel, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.
No further information was released.