SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Mandatory evacuations ordered during the Quail Fire now burning at over 1,800 acres near Winters have been lifted, according to Cal Fire.
The blaze started Saturday in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, southwest of Winters, grew to 1,837 acres at 40% containment as of 4:35 p.m. on Sunday.
The lifted evacuations affected Quail Canyon from Pleasants Valley to Highway 128.
Cal Fire said three structures were destroyed in the fire. Seven crews of 600 total personnel were assigned to battle the fire.
No injuries were reported.