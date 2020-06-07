National Guard To Begin Leaving California CitiesNational Guard troops will be pulled out of California cities where they have been deployed for a week after rampant violence and thievery marred the first days of protests over the death of George Floyd, officials announced Sunday.

Anti-Racism March Brings Hundreds To Downtown SacramentoBlack and brown community members have gathered in a solidarity march through the streets of Downtown Sacramento on Sunday, marking the tenth straight day of demonstrations in the city following the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Officials Lift Mandatory Evacuations In Quail Fire In Solano CountyMandatory evacuations ordered during the Quail Fire now burning at over 1,800 acres near Winters have been lifted, according to Cal Fire.

Police: 5 Victims In South Sacramento House Party Shooting; 1 DeadThe number of victims shot at a South Sacramento house party on Saturday night was updated to five and the Sacramento Police Department said one of those victims died in the hospital.