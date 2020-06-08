



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More businesses across California are getting the green light to reopen this week after the coronavirus pandemic.

Bars, gyms, film sets and professional sports without live audiences can start again as soon as Friday as long as they implement modifications to stop the spread of COVID-19.

School districts can also begin preparing for students to return in the fall, officials say.

The reopenings come even as some health experts how the protests over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd may spike coronavirus cases. Even before the protests, which have brought hundreds of thousands of people out to the streets after months of staying home, some experts were cautioning that the country was reopening too quickly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday it’s closely looking at the effects of the demonstrations.

Other businesses that could reopen as early as Friday in California include hotels, museums, zoos and other family entertainment venues.