



Ava DuVernay’s powerful film “Selma” made waves as one of the best movies of the year in 2014 and now Paramount Pictures is offering the movie for free rental on all digital platforms for the month of June.

The film was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2014 and tells the story of how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led the three month charge from from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965 to secure equal voting rights for all Black Americans.

Happy to share: Paramount Pictures is offering SELMA for free rental on all US digital platforms for June, starting today. We’ve gotta understand where we’ve been to strategize where we’re going. History helps us create the blueprint. Onward. @SelmaMovie. https://t.co/mxhGpfQeIP — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 5, 2020

“We hope this small gesture will encourage people throughout the country to examine our nation’s history and reflect on the ways that racial injustice has infected our society. The key message of Selma is the importance of equality, dignity and justice for all people. Clearly, that message is as vital today as it was in 1965,” said Paramount in a statement last Friday.

The movie will available for free through the end of June and it stars David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo, Tessa Thompson, Andre Holland Oprah Winfrey.