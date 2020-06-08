  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Windy, dry weather raised fire danger in California on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for the southern Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys.

Three unspecified structures were destroyed by a weekend fire in the Winters area of Solano County and six homes in Mariposa County were under evacuation orders due to a brush fire, authorities said.

The Red Flag warnings were expected to last through the evening.

Most of the northern half of California is experiencing drought or abnormal dryness while the south remains free of those conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

