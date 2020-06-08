



Looking to sample the best cupcakes around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cupcake sources in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Pushkin’s Bakery

photo: brenda b./yelp

Topping the list is Pushkins Bakery. Located at 1820 29th St. in Newton Booth, the bakery and cake shop is the highest-rated cheap cupcake spot in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 723 reviews on Yelp.

We looked there for more about Pushkins Bakery: “Pushkin’s Bakery is Sacramento’s first and only dedicated gluten- and dairy-free bakery,” the business explains in its Yelp profile. “Pushkin’s offers everything from cupcakes, cookies, scones, muffins and s’more sandwiches to full-size birthday and wedding cakes.”

When it comes to cupcakes, look for flavors like salted pecan, blueberry lemon, carrot walnut and chocolate coconut.

2. Icing On The Cupcake

photo: reena s./yelp

Next up is Midtown’s Icing On The Cupcake, situated at 2416 J St. With 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers cupcakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper Sarah W., who reviewed Icing On The Cupcake on May 11, wrote, “One word: delicious. Love their specials, love the blueberry cupcake and most recently, I tried the key lime cupcake and it was so yummy.”

3. Long Island Ice Cream & Coffee

photo: long island ice cream & coffee/yelp

Long Island Ice Cream & Coffee, a spot to score cupcakes in Fruitridge Manor, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5017 Stockton Blvd. to see for yourself.

The shop describes itself as a “full-service specialty coffee and ice cream pub,” according to Yelp. On the menu, look for cupcakes in flavors like pistachio almond, peanut butter and strawberry.

4. The Cake Depot

photo: karen c./yelp

Check out The Cake Depot, which has earned four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery by heading over to 8876 Vintage Park Drive, Suite 114.

“The Cake Depot specializes in freshly baked goods,” it notes on Yelp. “We make cakes, cupcakes, brownies, cookies and assorted party treats.” Cupcake flavors include butter pecan, strawberry lemonade and cookies and cream.

