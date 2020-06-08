SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo says they’ve been given the approval to reopen to the public beginning next week.

On Monday, the zoo announced its plan to reopen on June 15.

It comes after the zoo initially announced it was reopening on June 1, only to have that plan rescinded by the county. Zoo officials said they received initial permission from the county, but were later told that zoos did not qualify for reopening under stage 2.

By Friday, California is set to release more guidelines that will detail how businesses can reopen during stage 3 of the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

The Sacramento Zoo has been closed to visitors since March 13.

Back in April, the zoo laid off dozens of workers and furloughed another 17. An additional 28 employees also had their hours reduced.

While the zoo is slated to reopen, visitors shouldn’t expect business as usual. Numerous new protocols will be in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including: people needing to buy tickets in advance online, face coverings being strongly encouraged, and physical distancing being maintained around the zoo.