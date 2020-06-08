



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo says they’ve been given the approval to reopen to the public beginning next week.

On Monday, the zoo announced its plan to reopen on June 15.

“We have so many members and fans of the zoo who have been asking us for weeks when we are going to reopen,” Jason Jacobs, the director of the Sacramento Zoo, said.

It comes after the zoo initially announced it was reopening on June 1, only to have that plan rescinded by the county. Zoo officials said they received initial permission from the county, but were later told that zoos did not qualify for reopening under stage 2.

By Friday, California is set to release more guidelines that will detail how businesses can reopen during stage 3 of the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

The Sacramento Zoo has been closed to visitors since March 13. Back in April, the zoo laid off dozens of workers and furloughed another 17. An additional 28 employees also had their hours reduced.

“A majority of our funds come from what we raise at the front gate and from other sources on the grounds like when you buy something at the snack bar or at the gift shop. All of those dollars go back to support the zoo,” Jacobs said.

While the zoo is slated to reopen, visitors shouldn’t expect business as usual. Numerous new protocols will be in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including people needing to buy tickets in advance online, face coverings being strongly encouraged, and physical distancing being maintained around the zoo.

“We’re going to be limiting attendance as we start opening back up. You’re going to have to buy your ticket online. So you’re pre-purchasing that and when you get here to the zoo you’re going to scan your ticket,” Jacobs said.