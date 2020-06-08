Lawmakers Calling For Reform After Rubber Bullet Fired During Protest Injures Sacramento Woman's EyeA local mother of two says she will likely be blind in one eye because of a rubber bullet fired at her during a protest over a week ago.

Roadmap To Reopening: State Superintendent Releases Guidelines For Districts To Return To CampusA how-to guide released Monday shows California schools how to safely reopen this fall in the age of face masks and physical distancing.

Coronavirus Spread By People With No Symptoms 'Appears To Be Rare,' WHO Official SaysThe spread of Covid-19 by someone who is not showing symptoms appears to be rare, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead for coronavirus response and head of the emerging diseases and zoonoses unit, said during a media briefing in Geneva on Monday.

Sacramento Zoo To Reopen To The Public On June 15The Sacramento Zoo says they’ve been given the approval to reopen to the public beginning next week.