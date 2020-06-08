YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say they are investigating after a woman says she woke up to a masked, knife-wielding man standing over her bed.

The incident early Monday morning at a home near the intersection of Highway 16 and Wildwing Drive, due west of Woodland.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the man got into the woman’s home through an unlocked door around 1:10 a.m. The woman then awoke to the man standing over her bed and holding a knife.

The man reportedly then told the woman that he was actually in the wrong house and was trying to play a prank on someone. He then ran off.

Few distinguishing details about the man have been released at this point.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are now investigating.

Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to contact detectives at (530) 668-5280.