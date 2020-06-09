ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Major police reform is what’s next after the death of George Floyd, and now there’s a national campaign calling for changes to policing tactics.
The 8 Can’t Wait campaign suggests a number of reform measures including banning chokeholds, banning shooting at moving vehicles, and requiring warnings before shootings.
The Roseville Police Department was quick to say they’re already following the majority of the protocols mentioned in the campaign.
“We need to let the public know where we are already at and not paint the country and every agency with the same brush,” Roseville Police Chief James Maccoun said.
Roseville PD says they already following six of the suggestions. The two they’re not following are the ‘require use of force continuum’ and ‘requires exhaust all alternatives before shooting.’
Roseville isn’t the only place supporting the movement. After nearly two weeks of protests, several councilmembers in Sacramento are asking that the police department to consider these policies as well.
The 8 Can’t Wait campaign said some are criticizing them for not going far enough and actually distracting from radical police reform. The campaign claims departments that follow these protocols could see a more than 70% drop in violence.