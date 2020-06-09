SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — About a dozen people have been displaced after a three-alarm fire damaged several units of a Sacramento apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
The scene is along the 1400 block of Exposition Boulevard.
3-Alarm fire damages 16 units at The Palms Apartment complex across from Cal Expo. No injuries reported. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/oJWZXVkcC7
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 9, 2020
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, firefighters responded around 1 a.m. and found several units on fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to two buildings at the complex, but at least 16 units were damaged. No injuries were reported.
UPDATE** A total of 16 units in 2 buildings were heavily damaged by fire earlier this morning. Amazingly, no one was injured in this 3 Alarm blaze which is a testament to working smoke detectors . Be sure to have working smoke detectors in your home. It can save your life. pic.twitter.com/pwLtz9lLFF
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 9, 2020
The Red Cross is now helping the people who were displaced by the fire.