SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — About a dozen people have been displaced after a three-alarm fire damaged several units of a Sacramento apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The scene is along the 1400 block of Exposition Boulevard.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, firefighters responded around 1 a.m. and found several units on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to two buildings at the complex, but at least 16 units were damaged. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is now helping the people who were displaced by the fire.

