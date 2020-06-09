SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All remaining California Department of Motor Vehicles offices that have stayed closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will be reopening by Thursday, officials say.
The DMV has been slowly reopening some of its field offices since temporarily closing them over coronavirus concerns.
With the reopening, all offices are now expected to have new safety protocols in place: like maintaining social distancing with seating at least six-feet apart, as well as requiring customers to wear masks.
Still, not all services will be available just yet. Behind-the-wheel drive tests are still not being offered at this time, the DMV says.
Customers are still urged to use the DMV’s online services wherever possible.