



CERES (CBS13) — Two young teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of damaging and burglarizing a Ceres school last week.

Ceres police say there were two different incidents over consecutive days at Caswell Elementary School. The first one happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

An on-call maintenance worker had shown up at the school that night after getting a silent burglary alarm alert. When he got there, the worker spotted two boys running from a storage room. The pair threw chemicals from the room as they ran off.

The following afternoon, officers showed up at the school again to investigate another silent alarm. This time, a 13-year-old and 14-year-old boy were detained.

A window to one classroom had apparently been opened by the suspects. Graffiti written in permanent marker was also discovered inside the door of the classroom. The maintenance worker then confirmed that the two boys who were detained were the same boys he had found in a storage room the night before, police say.

Both boys are now under arrest and facing burglary charges. They both have been booked into juvenile hall.