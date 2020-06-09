



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The reopening roadmap for California this week is leaving tattoo and piercing shops with a road to nowhere.

The industry is one of several that the state is specifically not permitting to open. Michael Hare is the owner of East Sacramento’s Exotic Body tattoo and piercing shop.

“The main thing I’m feeling is neglected, abandoned,” Hare said. “And we have not gotten any idea of when we might be able to open.”

Hare’s calling on the county and state to give him some guidance on when he can let his customers come back. He followed public health orders to close down back on March 17, nearly three months ago. Hare points out his piercing tattoo business is built on sanitation, and personal protective gear. He is strictly regulated to prevent cross contamination.

READ: Tattoo Shops Choose To Reopen After Stanislaus County Lifts Local Stay-At-Home Order

“We also have full face shields,” Hare said.

Hare submitted a coronavirus prevention “best practices” proposal for his industry to state and county leaders and says he received no response from public leaders.

The Sacramento County Public Health Department declined to comment on guidance for businesses still shut down. An email to the California Department of Public Health was not immediately returned.

“I’m concerned that if we’re not able to open up soon, it will be catastrophic,” Hare said. “We are trying to do it properly, and we are getting left behind.”

Besides his own livelihood, Hare also has five employees who he was forced to lay off. He has no idea when or if he’ll be able to hire them back.