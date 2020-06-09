



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A statue commemorating one of the biggest figures of Sacramento’s past has been vandalized.

The statue of John Sutter outside of the Sutter Health Medical Center hospital near 28th and L streets was covered in red paint late Monday night.

Sutter was a 19th-century European settler and pioneer who founded the Sutter’s Fort trading post in what would eventually become the capital of California. Several landmarks, schools, a mountain range and even a county are named after him.

His legacy isn’t without controversy, however. Historians have noted that Sutter enslaved hundreds of Native Americans as part of his business.

The vandalization comes amid a nationwide reexamination of statues honoring historical figures. In Virginia, amid the protests over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, a push is underway to take down a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Sacramento police say they are investigating the incident.