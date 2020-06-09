Filed Under:Coronavirus Testing, Protests, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Health Officials are urging anyone who attended a large event like a protest to get tested for the coronavirus.

Anyone can get a free test at a number of drive-thru or walk-up sites, regardless of symptoms.

Coronavirus symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Those symptoms can include cough, shortness of breath, fever, and chills.

On Wednesday, a new testing site is opening up at Tetteh Pediatric Health at South Land Park Drive and Florin Road. You can learn more about testing in Sacramento County on their website.

