



LINCOLN (CBS13) – The Lincoln Police Department is the latest local police department to stop using the carotid hold in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

On Monday, Lincoln Police Chief Doug Lee issued a directive that banned the use of the carotid control hold.

It joins Woodland, Sacrament, Davis, and Elk Grove in suspending its use of this controversial physical restraint tactic. The hold stops the flow of blood to the brain via the carotid arteries, causing the person in the hold to pass out.

Lincoln police stopped training on the hold eight years ago. It was only to be used by those with training, so it “technically wasn’t permissible, according to a statement Tuesday by the Lincoln Police Department.

Use of the carotid hold has come under heavy scrutiny after the death of Black Minnesota man George Floyd. In the video that has sparked widespread condemnation and protests, an officer can be seen holding Floyd down with a knee on his neck for approximately eight minutes.

This comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom directed California’s Department of Peace Officer Standards and Training to stop teaching it.