SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County is seeing a “drastic” spike in coronavirus hospitalizations, officials say.

In new numbers released on Tuesday, county officials say there are now 33 people hospitalized with and 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

These numbers reveal a sharp increase from May 27, when the county reported only 8 hospitalized coronavirus patients and 6 in the ICU.

JUST IN: Sacramento Public Health reports a drastic increase in the number of COVID positive patients hospitalized and in ICU. On May 27th, 8 eight hospitalized, 6 in ICU. Today, 33 hospitalized, 14 in ICU.

Contact tracing shows mostly related to private gatherings of family & friends.

County leaders are urging people to continue social distancing, even as things open up.

“We understand that people want to be sociable, but we ask that people be sensible – continue to social distance from each other, practice safe hygiene, stay isolated if you are sick and take responsibility for your own health and the health of our community,” the county stated in a release.

Officials say they’ve traced most of the new hospitalizations to private gatherings of family and friends.