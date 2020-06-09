Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for 85-year-old James Wilcox who went missing Monday afternoon in Stockton.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Wilcox is believed to be wearing a white hat, brown plaid shirt, and blue jeans. They believe he’s driving a white 2016 Nissan Frontier truck, California license plate 27516X2.
Officials said Wilcox sufffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented.
He’s 5’09” and weighs 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
If you see Wilcox, please call 911 immediately.
SILVER ALERT – San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties
Last seen: State Route 99 East Frontage, Stockton@SJSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/Rir913sZ1W
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 9, 2020