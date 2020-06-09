STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton may start requiring people to wear masks in public after San Joaquin County was put on a state watch list over a surge in coronavirus cases.
The Stockton city council will vote Tuesday night on an ordinance making masks mandatory.
Mayor Michael Tubbs says he proposed the mask-wearing requirement so that the city can continue to reopen.
Our county is on the watch list for the state because of an increase in Covid cases. I worked to bring testing here and am now proposing the Wearing of masks in public so that we are able to keep opening up in a smart way. If cases continue to rise, we will have to backtrack. pic.twitter.com/uWzRNhPVCo
— Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) June 9, 2020
“The fact is if we don’t have a serious countywide strategy to mitigate spread, we will lose progress and have to go back,” Tubbs wrote in a tweet responding to people’s concerns.
At least three other council members are needed to pass the ordinance. If it passes, it would also call on San Joaquin County to put those same rules in place.
Right now, Yolo County is the only one in our region requiring masks in public.