STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton may start requiring people to wear masks in public after San Joaquin County was put on a state watch list over a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Stockton city council will vote Tuesday night on an ordinance making masks mandatory.

Mayor Michael Tubbs says he proposed the mask-wearing requirement so that the city can continue to reopen.

Our county is on the watch list for the state because of an increase in Covid cases. I worked to bring testing here and am now proposing the Wearing of masks in public so that we are able to keep opening up in a smart way. If cases continue to rise, we will have to backtrack. pic.twitter.com/uWzRNhPVCo

