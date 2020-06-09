Watch:Funeral service for George Floyd
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 55-year-old woman has died after a crash in Stockton late Monday night.

The incident happened on East Eight Mile Road at Highway 99.

Stockton police say officers responded just before midnight to investigate a crash and found that a car had hit a wall just off the road.

Two women were inside the car, a 56-year-old who was driving and a 55-year-old passenger.

Both were taken to the hospital, but the 55-year-old passenger was later pronounced dead.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.

