



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than two weeks after George Floyd died in police custody, the fight for racial justice continues. Many of the movement’s leaders are among the younger generations.

On Monday, a group of high schoolers led chants at a protest in Rancho Cordova. The words, “Say his name – George Floyd” were heard by demonstrators nearby.

But these younger activists are not alone. Keishay Swygert of Sacramento is among the others paving the way for future leaders in this new civil rights movement.

“The youth – we hold all the power right now,” Swygert said. “We’re the upcoming next generation.”

This generation can be seen in the crowds of nearly every protest in the Sacramento area, as many realize the value of their voice.

“Without us, there is no future,” said Javon Bowie, another young adult who proves there’s no age limit to making your voice heard. He says he’s inspired by the peers who surround him.

“It’s time for us younger individuals to get out and do what we need to do to bring change to the world,” Bowie said.

This is nothing new. Sacramento State Associate Professor of Ethnic Studies Dr. Andrea Moore said historically, change is often led by the youth.

“They are the ones who typically push these movements – who lead these movements,” Dr. Moore said.

These days, though, social media helps amplify their stance and gives them another platform to speak through and learn from.

“Because they’re seeing so many young folks get involved – it allows them to get involved as well,” Dr. Moore said.

As they continue to push forward, Swygert’s message to her peers is simple: Keep the momentum up, make this a movement, not just a moment.

“You see the youth starting to care about a problem – then it’s a problem,” Swygert said. “Because our parents have already been through all this.”

Dr. Moore does believe this could lead to more young people casting a ballot in November. Swygert and Bowie both say they and their peers plan on taking their power to the polls.