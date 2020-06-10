  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:shooting, Vallejo


VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two women are dead and three other people – including a child – were wounded after gunmen disrupted a toddler’s birthday party on Vallejo’s Cynthia Avenue late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Vallejo police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:49 p.m. in the normally quiet neighbor near Amelia Street and Cynthia Avenue in the north part of the city.

Upon arrival, officers discovered five gunshot wound victims — 4 adults and one child — ranging in age from 10 to 63 years old.

Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com

