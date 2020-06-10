DIXON (CBS13) — Police say they have arrested a Vacaville man who was in possession of more than a dozen stolen guns.

The investigation started back on June 1 when a resident along Charity Lane in Dixon reported that they were burglarized. A total of 17 firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition was stolen, Dixon police say.

An autographed Harlem Globetrotters jersey was also stolen.

Investigators were able to use that unique jersey to help them track down a suspect. Searching the internet to see if the jersey was for sale, detectives found a listing posted online. Detectives then set up a sting to “buy” the jersey.

The seller arranged to meet up at a parking lot in Vacaville on Tuesday. Instead, he was met by detectives who promptly took him into custody.

Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Vacaville resident Marc McAtee Marino. A search warrant was soon done at his home and a total of 18 stolen weapons were seized. Of those firearms, nine were tracked back to the June 1 burglary in Dixon. The others are believed to have been stolen from other jurisdictions, police say.

Marino has been arrested and is now facing numerous charges.