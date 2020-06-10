  • CBS13On Air

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding two people connected to an auto burglary and subsequent fraud in Placer County.

The sheriff’s office says, back on May 23, a car was broken into and burglarized at the Dry Creek Park near Antelope.

The suspects leaving the Walmart with fraudulently purchased items. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

A purse was stolen in that incident, and a little while later the victim found out their credit cards were used to buy about $1,180 worth of electronics at a Walmart in North Highlands.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects at the Walmart.

The pair were seen driving off in a white SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects, or who has any other information relevant to the investigation, is urged to contact detectives at (530) 889-7871.

